Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb police searching for 11-year-old girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Karol Lopez, 11, was last seen on North DeKalb Drive in Doraville (DeKalb County Police). article

Karol Lopez, 11, was last seen on North DeKalb Drive in Doraville (DeKalb County Police).

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are asking for help in the search for an 11-year-old girl.

Karol Lopez was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on North DeKalb Drive in Doraville. Lopez is Hispanic, standing 4'8" tall and weighing about 80 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, curly hair. Lopez was last wearing a black shirt, black pants, and had a green backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7710