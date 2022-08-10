DeKalb police searching for 11-year-old girl

article

DeKalb County police are asking for help in the search for an 11-year-old girl.

Karol Lopez was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on North DeKalb Drive in Doraville. Lopez is Hispanic, standing 4'8" tall and weighing about 80 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, curly hair. Lopez was last wearing a black shirt, black pants, and had a green backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7710