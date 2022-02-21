Missing Cherokee County woman last seen near home 6 days ago

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 27-year-old woman who has been missing for six days.

Investigators said Tiffany Davis was last seen at around 6 a.m. on Feb. 15 near her home on Fields Chapel Road.

Investigators don't know what she was wearing at the time or if she might have left on foot or in a car.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-928-0239 or call 911.

