Missing California dogs found in Georgia, police say

A West Coast doggy duo was caught "red-pawed" hundreds of miles away in Georgia.

The Newnan Police Department shared photos of two pups recovered by animal control officers after they were spotted wandering around together through the city.

Police say it turns out "Thelma and Louise" started their adventure all the way in California.

Thanks to microchips, officials say they were able to return the two pups to their owner.

Officers did not say how the dogs managed to get all the way over to the Peach State.

(Newnan Police Department)

The doggy discovery was used by officers to highlight the need for dogs to be microchipped.

The city will host its third-annual microchipping event on Saturday, March 16 at the Coweta County Fairgrounds. Microchips will be $20, and all proceeds will go to Christmas with a Cop.

To reserve your appointment, call 770-254-2355 ext. 163 or email one of the city's animal wardens at choffman@newnanga.gov or nmckenzie@newnanga.gov. Walk-ins will also be accepted.