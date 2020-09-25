Missing 3-week-old baby believed to be in danger; mother wanted

article

A 3-week-old baby girl is believed to be in danger after being taken by her mother from family services, according to police.

Angela Y. White took off with her 3-week-old daughter, Israel White, from the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS), according to South Fulton police. Officials say the child is a ward of the State of Georgia.

The child is believed to be in danger. DFCS has a pickup order for the child.

White has active warrants for her arrest through South Fulton Police Department.

If you see the child or mother, you are urged to contact South Fulton Police Department.