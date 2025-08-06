Family's heartfelt plea: Help find missing Atlanta man Matthew Connally

The Brief Matthew Connally, nephew of former Douglas County Sheriff Phil Miller, disappeared on August 5, 2021, after leaving St. Jude’s Recovery Center in Atlanta. Despite extensive searches by his family, including checking morgues and shelters, there have been no confirmed sightings of Connally. The family continues to appeal for public help, emphasizing the importance of every missing person and urging anyone with information to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.



Four years after Matthew Connally vanished from Midtown Atlanta, his family is making a renewed public plea for help in finding him.

The disappearance of Matthew Connally

What we know:

Connally, now 42, is the nephew of former Douglas County Sheriff and Commission Chairman Phil Miller. He was last seen on Aug. 5, 2021, walking away from the old St. Jude’s Recovery Center near Pine Street and Piedmont Avenue. At the time, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Douglas County native was trying to overcome drug addiction.

Phil Miller said the family has checked morgues, coroners’ offices, and shelters without success. While acknowledging that people sometimes leave rehab facilities voluntarily, he emphasized that every missing person matters.

Family of Matthew Connally

What they're saying:

His parents, Gary and Phyllis Connally, say he spoke to his father just two days after he left the center.

"He said he was fine. He said he wanted to go back to the place to pick up clothes," Gary Connally recalled. "I told him if he went back over there Monday, they’d probably take him. But he never showed up."

Despite years of searching, there have been no confirmed sightings of Matthew. His family, including his 12-year-old son, continues to struggle with his absence.

"Birthdays, Christmas, family reunions—every day is agony. He's supposed to be here," said his mother, Phyllis.

"There should be no judgment. Everyone counts," Miller said. "The fight to get drugs off the street is well worth its time. To see this family—our family—go through what we’ve gone through, and it continues to happen."

"I believe there is someone out there who knows. I believe that with all my heart," Phyllis Connally said. "If I didn’t have God, there’s no way I could get through it."

What's next in the missing person's case?

What we don't know:

The family remains hopeful that someone knows what happened and is urging the public to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.