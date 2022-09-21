Expand / Collapse search

Missing 95-year-old woman found by Coweta County police dog

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Coweta County K-9 Officer Marc tracked down a missing 95-year-old woman. (Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office) (Supplied)

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A missing 95-year-old woman with dementia was finally found thanks to the sniffer of a Coweta County police dog.

K-9 Officer Marc and his handler, Deputy Ryan Anderson, were called to help locate the elder when she went missing on Tuesday.

Deputies say K-9 Marc was able to track her down quickly, and that he found her both conscious and alert.

The woman has since been taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital for a full evaluation.