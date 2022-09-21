Missing 95-year-old woman found by Coweta County police dog

article

A missing 95-year-old woman with dementia was finally found thanks to the sniffer of a Coweta County police dog.

K-9 Officer Marc and his handler, Deputy Ryan Anderson, were called to help locate the elder when she went missing on Tuesday.

Deputies say K-9 Marc was able to track her down quickly, and that he found her both conscious and alert.

The woman has since been taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital for a full evaluation.