Missing 90-year-old man in early stages of dementia, sheriff says

article

A 90-year-old man has gone missing in Covington. The Newton County Sheriff's Office says he is in the early stages of dementia.

Leonard Harper was last seen on Millwood Drive around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies and their K-9 officer have been searching the area of Shepherd Drive and Highway 81, including local businesses.

If you have seen Harper or know where he could be, please call 911 immediately. Officials are asking for all hands on deck to find him safely.