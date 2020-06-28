Missing 90-year-old Florida man who may be traveling to Georgia

Sheriff's deputies in Florida are seeking the public's assistance in their search of a 90-year-old missing man who may be traveling to Georgia.

Robert Harry Hummel (Highlands County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, Robert Harry Hummel was last seen in St. Augustine driving a silver Chevy Cobalt with Florida tag number MBV478.

An ATM camera captured a photo of Hummel.

Silver Chevy Cobalt (Highlands County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities believe he may be headed to Georgia or North Carolina.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.