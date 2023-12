article

Clayton County police are searching for an 87-year-old disabled veteran.

Frederick Speights as last seen around noon Dec. 10 at a resident on Knotty Pine Place in Hampton.

He may be driving a red Lexus GS300.

Speights is suffering from dementia. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please call 911 or Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.