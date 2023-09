article

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 79-year-old woman who is missing in Covington.

Beverly Appling was last seen wearing a white robe and glasses shortly before 9 a.m. Sept. 3 at a home on Oakcrest Court.

Appling suffers from dementia.

She is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Please call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 678-625-1420 if you have seen her or know where she is.