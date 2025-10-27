Missing 77-year-old Athens woman found dead

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lille Mae Wade is missing in Athens, Georgia.

The Brief A missing 77-year-old Athens woman's body was found Monday afternoon. Police said Lillie Mae Wade left her home around 5 p.m. Friday.



A missing 77-year-old woman was found dead Monday, according to police.

What we know:

Police said they found Lillie Mae Wade’s body around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the area around Dairy Pak Road. Wade was spotted in that area about an hour after she left her house on Friday.

The backstory:

Police said Wade left her home on Hancock Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday.

She was later spotted on Dairy Pak Road around 6:20 p.m. Friday wearing dark blue jeans, a light blue short-sleeve shirt and a gray long-sleeve shirt underneath.

Police said they searched in the air and on the ground for Wade, including using K-9s.

What they're saying:

The agency released a statement that reads, in part: "ACCPD expresses our condolences to the family and friends of Lillie Wade. We are deeply appreciative of our community members and partner agencies for their assistance and support throughout this search."