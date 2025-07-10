Missing: 74-year-old last seen leaving Newnan hospital June 26

article

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen more than a week ago.

Burke Anderson was last seen on June 26 leaving Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Authorities say it is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time or whether he was traveling in a vehicle.

Anderson is described as a white male, 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone who sees Anderson or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.