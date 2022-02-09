Missing 29-year-old woman with autism believed to be in danger

article

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing 29-year-old woman with autism who officers believe is in danger.

Sarah Kinnaman walked away from a group home in the 3200 block of Robinson Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, DeKalb County police said. Police said she was last seen in the area of N. Decatur Road in Church Street in Scottdale.

Kinnaman is described by police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and white pants.

She has been diagnosed with a seizure disorder and needs medication.

The group home is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her whereabouts.

Anyone who see her is asked to call 911 immediately.

