Misbehaving teens cause multiple crashes around metro Atlanta, deputies say

Deputies say a bunch of misbehaving teens caused multiple crashes in several Georgia counties overnight.

FOX 5 cameras spotted a wrecked vehicle on Browns Mill Road in Lithonia shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.

Our crew also spotted a large gathering and another crash on Union Church Road in McDonough.

At the latter scene, officers took at least one person into custody.

While authorities have not shared many details in the investigation, a Rockdale County deputy was pretty candid, saying that the incident was "a bunch of kids just out acting a fool."

Officials have confirmed that Rockdale and DeKalb County authorities are involved in the investigation.

Deputies have not said whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.