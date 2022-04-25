Minor injuries when Carroll County school bus crashes into dump truck, state patrol says

Georgia State Patrol said a crash involving a school bus and dump truck resulted in 18 minor injuries.

The crash happened Monday at the intersection of Bar J. Road and Ga. Highway 8, also Route 78, according to accident investigators.

Troopers said the bus driver failed to yield to an oncoming dump truck when it was trying to turn left onto Ga. Highway 8.

The dump truck and bus collided, causing the bus to spin counterclockwise and hit an SUV.

Georgia State Patrol confirmed about 18 minor injuries but didn't specify if it included the bus driver or just students.