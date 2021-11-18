Milton High school students denied bond in murder of Alpharetta man

Bond has been denied for the two high school student-athletes arrested by Alpharetta police late Wednesday evening for the robbery and murder of a man in October.

Cameron Walker, 17, and Jonathan Murray, 18, remain in the Fulton County jail as of Thursday evening on charges of criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and murder.

Police said the pair was picked up by the North Fulton SWAT team after they played a basketball game at their high school.

Investigators said Walker and Murray attempted to rob and ultimately shot 24-year-old Connor Mediate. Mediate was found shot to death on the night of Oct. 14 at the Collingwood Apartments in Alpharetta.

(Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators believe the motive was drug-related.

Officials said after an "intense month-long investigation" they identified the two students from Milton High School as the suspects in the case. Police said they tracked the pair through witness statements and social media posts.

Making their first appearance on Thursday, a Fulton County judge explained the severity of the crime.

"Please be aware that this is one of those cases where I do not have the authority to grant bond, so there will be no bond arguments today," the judge told the court.

Police said the teens do not have any prior arrests.

Walker and Murray were on the Milton High School basketball team. Many students were stunned on Thursday to learn about their arrests especially as Walker had a lot of offers to play college ball.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information about the shooting that could help police, please call the Alpharetta Police Department's tip line at 678-297-6307.

