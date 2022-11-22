New security cameras around city may help Milton police solve "major cases"

article

If you live in the city of Milton, you may have noticed something new around town recently. The Milton Police Department announced the addition of cameras, and they said you the reason for their existence is simple.

Last February, Milton City Council approved the installation of nine "Flock" cameras in addition to the one that was already in place.

According to the police department, Flock Safety nationally known and used by public safety agencies all over the country. They said the cameras are meant to help officials in cases of missing people or when "potentionally dangerous criminals are at-large."

On Facebook, a spokesperson for the department said the cameras would not be monitored 24/7, and that they would take photographs, not videos.

Officials said the camera would not be used for moving violations like speeding or running red lights. However, they could be used to capture license plate information in major cases like Amber Alerts or armed assailants.

The Facebook post said anyone with questions about the department's use of these cameras can email Milton Police at pdinfo@miltonga.gov.