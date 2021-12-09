Milton coffee shop and roastery caters to global tastes

Want to spend this holiday season traveling around the world? Yeah, so do we! And while we can’t help you gain any new stamps in your government-issued passport, a brand-new local business can help you fill up the pages of a very special passport built around one of our favorite things: coffee!

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team did a little globe-trotting at Boarding Pass Coffee, a coffee roastery, store, and tasting room which recently opened in Milton. Boarding Pass is the brainchild of Murilo and Christine Santos, a pair of real-life world travelers who met in Brazil and were married at Murilo’s family’s coffee farm outside of São Paulo.

Combining their love of coffee and travel, the couple decided to start selling their international array of coffee beans last year; the business began online and at local farmers markets and festivals in 2020, and finally expanded to the Milton storefront last month.

Now in its new home, Boarding Pass Coffee serves up coffee beans from several countries around the world, including Tanzania, Peru, Honduras, and Brazil, and roasts all the beans in-house. The business hosts in-person coffee tastings and sells coffee in 12-ounce and 2-pound bags along with single-serve pods and pour-over pouches; holiday shoppers will also find other coffee-themed gifts and merchandise for sale. And for those who really love to try new coffees, Board Pass also offers a subscription-based monthly coffee club.

Boarding Pass Coffee is located at 13695 Highway 9, Suite 102, in Milton, and current hours are 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning filling up our coffee passports at Boarding Pass Coffee

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE