Million-dollar scholar: Douglas County HS senior accepted to 58 schools

Mantavius Presley, a senior at Douglas County High School, has achieved a rare milestone—earning $1 million in scholarship offers from colleges and universities across the country, according to the school.

Presley, known by many as "LeBron," has reportedly been accepted to 58 institutions, including Morehouse College, Howard University, Mercer University, Xavier University of Louisiana, and The University of Alabama.

Beyond his academic achievements, Presley is an active leader in his school community. He serves as president of both the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and the National Honor Society, as well as vice president of the Student Government Association and his senior class. He also manages both the JV and Varsity cheer teams, contributes to the yearbook staff, and is involved in seven other school organizations.

His dedication extends beyond the classroom, with more than 1,100 hours of community service throughout his high school career, the school says.

As graduation approaches, Presley is carefully considering his options before making a final decision on where he will continue his educatio