Military veterans push Cobb County leaders for planned memorial

Military Veterans packed a Cobb County Commission meeting Tuesday night, trying to convince county leaders to help fund a Veterans Memorial Park that was planned 10 years ago.

What we know:

There's a large sign on Fairground Street in Marietta that reads "Future home of Cobb Veterans Memorial." It's directly across from the Cobb County Police Department.

"This memorial is to honor those who gave their lives for this country," said Painter Dickson Lester, President of the Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance.

Over the past 10 years, planning and fundraising has taken place, but construction of the memorial has yet to start.

The original design would now cost around 7 million dollars. County Commissioners said that's too much, so the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation scaled back the design.

"We redesigned it, and we have 4.1 million, still needing another $1 million to start the project," said Donna Rowe of the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation.

Prior to a vote on Revenue above Projection from the 2022 SPLOST Tuesday night, Commissioner JoAnn Birrell offered to shift money from other projects to the Memorial.

"It's been ten years in the making. it's time to finish the drill and build the memorial," said Birrell.

Commissioners voted against shifting the money and veterans left angry and disappointed.

"This is not about us. It's about those that gave us the freedom to be doing this," said Rowe.

What's next:

Commissioner Erick Allen said they can start building the memorial with the money they have and vowed to help raise money to add to it later with other features such as a planned tower.

"I am committed to getting the tower built, but we can start today with the funds we have to start building memorial. If we do it in phases we can break ground by the end of the year," said Allen.