Military to begin training in southeastern Milton, city of Milton says

The U.S. military will roll into metro Atlanta soon to start training in southeastern Milton.

The City of Milton passed along the announcement to residents Monday afternoon. The training is expected to take several days and will consist of air and ground mobility operations.

"Safety precautions are in place to protect participants and residents, along with planning considerations to minimize impact to the community and private property," a spokesperson from the City posted on Facebook.

Concerned citizens took the comment section asking about the anticipated noise level. So far, there has been no information provided that details how training will affect the community.