Middle, high schools in Jackson County to close temporarily over COVID concerns

More than 300 middle and high school students in Jackson County have been quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns, prompting the temporary closure of both schools.

In a Facebook post, Jackson County School System Superintendent Dr. April Howard stated the the community was seeing a "significant spread rate" of the virus and that "middle and high school students" were being impacted the most.

In an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, deep clean the schools, and provide teachers with time to prepare for teaching students in two different environments, in-person and at home, Howard stated the district would close both middle and high schools for instruction on Tuesday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 9.

All staff will still report.

"All middle and high school students learning in-person will return to school on Thursday, September 10 and will be oriented to hybrid learning so students can learn in-person and from home if quarantined," according to Howard.

The district stated that athletic and extracurricular activities would still take place on September 8 and 9.

Three Wednesdays would also be reserved for remote learning for students and planning and collaboration for teachers:

September 23, 2020

October 28, 2020

November 11, 2020