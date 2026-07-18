Middle Georgia prison drone smuggling busts nets 2 metro Atlanta arrests

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The Brief Deputies locked up two men on I-75 southbound after finding drugs and a drone meant for prison smuggling. Taquavious Ellison and Daquan Graham face multiple felony charges in Monroe County including trafficking ecstasy. Both suspects remain held behind bars in the local jail facility without bond following the stops.



Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested two men on I-75 southbound after twin traffic stops uncovered ecstasy, marijuana and a drone used for smuggling contraband into prisons.

Interspersed interstate interceptions

What we know:

Monroe County sheriff's deputies conducted two separate traffic stops at mile marker 189 on I-75 southbound. The dual stops led directly to the arrests of Daquan Graham of Fulton County and Taquavious Ellison of Clayton County.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies seized two large drones, trafficking-level quantities of ecstasy, and marijuana intended for prison smuggling operations during a dual traffic stop investigation along Interstate 75 Southbound. (Monroe County Sheriff' Expand

Both men face identical charges, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies charged Graham and Ellison with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking ecstasy, and the use of an unmanned aircraft to provide contraband to inmates. Authorities booked both suspects into the Monroe County Jail, where they are being held without bond.

Two metro Atlanta area men face heavy felony charges after Monroe County sheriff's deputies and a K-9 unit intercepted a prison-bound smuggling drone packed with ecstasy and marijuana during a traffic stop on I-75 Southbound. (Monroe County Sheriff's Expand

Outstanding investigation elements

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if the two traffic stops involved the same vehicle or if the suspects were traveling independently. Investigators have not released the specific amount of marijuana and ecstasy seized, nor have they identified which prison facility the unmanned aircraft was targeting.