Microsoft return to U.S. offices delayed indefinitely

Microsoft told employees Thursday that it has indefinitely delayed their return to U.S. offices until it’s safer to do so.

"Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites," Jared Spataro, a corporate vice president, wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft had already postponed its planned return to the workplace from September to no earlier than Oct. 4, but now says the re-opening won’t be next month.

In this photo illustration a Microsoft logo seen displayed on a smartphone with stock market values in the background. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Microsoft employs about 181,000 full-time workers, of whom 103,000 are in the U.S.

Microsoft will wait for public health guidance on when it is safe to return, Spataro said. It will then give workers a 30-day transition period to prepare.

Last month Microsoft said it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors and visitors to its U.S. offices starting this fall.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram