Police searching for missing 60-year-old Hampton woman with dementia

Police are searching for a 60-year-old Hampton, Georgia woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say 60-year-old Michelle Smith-Heard was last seen Thursday at noon on the 2700 block of Creekwood Road.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Smith-Heard was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have any information on Smith-Heard's whereabouts, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

