Michael Bloomberg giving $175M gift to Morehouse School of Medicine's endowment

Michael Bloomberg’s organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies, has committed $175 million to Atlanta's Morehouse School of Medicine as part of a $600 million gift to multiple historically Black medical schools across the country.

Speaking in New York at the annual convention of the National Medical Association, an organization that advocates for African American physicians, Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and billionaire founder of Bloomberg LP, pointed to the closure in the last century of all but four historically Black medical schools, despite the well-documented impact that Black doctors have on improving health outcomes for Black patients.

"Lack of funding and support driven probably in no small part by prejudice and racism, have forced many to close their doors," Bloomberg said of those medical schools. "We cannot allow that to happen again, and this gift will help ensure it doesn’t."

The gifts are among the largest private donations to any historically Black college or university. Along with the gift to the Atlanta University, $175 million will go to the Howard University College of Medicine and Meharry Medical College. Charles Drew University of Medicine & Science will receive $75 million. Xavier University of Louisiana, which is opening a new medical school, will also receive a $5 million grant.

The donations will more than double the size of three of the medical schools’ endowments, Bloomberg Philanthropies said. Donations to endowments are invested with the annual returns going into an organization’s budget. Endowments can reduce financial pressure and, depending on restrictions, offer nonprofits more funds for discretionary spending.

Morehouse School Of Medicine (founded in 1975) on July 18, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The commitment follows a $1 billion pledge Bloomberg made in July to Johns Hopkins University that will mean most medical students there will no longer pay tuition. The four historically Black medical schools are still deciding with Bloomberg Philanthropies how the latest gifts to their endowments will be used, said Garnesha Ezediaro, who leads Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Greenwood Initiative.

In 2020, Bloomberg granted the same medicals schools a total of $100 million that mostly went to reducing the debt load of enrolled students, who schools said were in serious danger of not continuing because of the financial burdens compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When we talked about helping to secure and support the next generation of Black doctors, we meant that literally," Ezediaro said.

Valerie Montgomery Rice, president of Morehouse School of Medicine, said that gift relieved $100,000 on average in debt for enrolled medical students. She said the gift has helped her school significantly increase its fundraising.

"But our endowment and the size of our endowment has continued to be a challenge, and we’ve been very vocal about that. And he heard us," she said of Bloomberg and the latest donation.

Dr. William Ross, an orthopedic surgeon from Atlanta and a graduate of Meharry Medical College, has been coming to the National Medical Association conferences since he was a child with his father, who was also a physician. He said he could testify to the high quality of education at the schools, despite the bare minimum of resources and facilities.

"If we are as individuals to overcome health care disparities, it really does take in collaboration between folks who have funding and those who need funding and a willingness to share that funding," he said in New York.

