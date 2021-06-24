'Miami Heat stands with them': Team helps Surfside community after condo collapse

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was seen with assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass at the wreckage of a 12-story condo that partially collapsed overnight Thursday, killing at least four people.

They were training Thursday morning before they decided to head to the disaster site to lend a helping hand.

"We went straight over there and really just wanted to not only lift their spirits and let everybody know we’re there, but really deliver these much-needed water and supplies that they needed at that exact moment," Steve Stowe, Heat vice president and charitable fund executive director, told FOX Television Stations.

The Heat trio helped load a truck with water, food and other essentials.

"The FTX area is 12 miles from ground zero," Stowe said. "We were there to serve, we were there to help, but at the same time, we understood the severity of what’s going on, and we really wanted the folks out there on-site to know how much we will be here moving forward."

Stowe also addressed the first responders, thanking them for their heroism and efforts.

"We know we have the best of the best down there. We’re keeping hope alive that we will be able to find some survivors," Stowe said.

Saturday, rescuers continued to look for more at the Surfside, Florida condominium tower. More than 100 people were still unaccounted, authorities said, raising fears that the death toll could climb sharply.

Three bodies were pulled from the rubble overnight Thursday, bringing the death toll to four, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday morning.

Stowe said his organization and team support and will continue to support the community.

"The Miami Heat stands with them and behind them during this," Stowe said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time Thursday. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, more than 80 units responded to the collapse at Champlain Towers South, which is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside. This is just north of Miami Beach.

You can support and donate to those impacted by the devastating incident at supportsurfside.org.

