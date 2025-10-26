Miami Dolphins beat Atlanta Falcons, overcoming losing streak

Image 1 of 5 ▼ ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 26: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons winces as he gets hit during the Sunday afternoon NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins on October 26, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak by dominating the short-handed Atlanta Falcons 34-10 on Sunday.

What we know:

The Dolphins (2-6) outgained the Falcons (3-4) 338-213.

The Falcons were without quarterback Michael Penix Jr., top wide receiver Drake London and sacks leader Zach Harrison, among others, due to injuries.

Atlanta veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins made his first start since a Dec. 16, 2024, win at Las Vegas. Cousins, who appeared in only one game this season in a backup role, couldn’t rescue the offense against a Miami defense determined to contain running back Bijan Robinson.

The Dolphins kept the Falcons out of the end zone until Tyler Allgeier’s 6-yard scoring run with 5:01 remaining.

What's next:

Atlanta visits New England next Sunday.