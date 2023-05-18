UGA student injured in freak accident back home with parents

Mia Corte is recovering at her parents’ residence in Chattanooga one week after a falling tree struck her on the UGA campus in Athens during a storm.

"Every day it gets better. She’s progressing nicely. We see improvements every day," said Mia’s parents, Bob and Rebecca Corte.

Mia was released from the hospital over the weekend.

"They really felt like she would do much better if she was maybe at home in more comfortable conditions," said Rebecca Corte, "quieter, and she really has done very well."

Mia Corte was walking on University of Georgia's Athens campus when a fierce storm came out of nowhere on May 9, 2023. (Supplied)

Medics rushed the 20-year-old UGA student to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital with critical injuries. She suffered severe head trauma and was trapped under the massive tree for about 20 minutes.

During Mia’s hospital stay, The Cortes met with several of the first responders and bystanders who rescued her.

"We are just blessed by so many people who have reached out and touched us, and so grateful," said Bob Corte. "Yes, it’s been amazing."

Mia Corte (Supplied)

Mia has made great progress since the accident, considering all she’s been through. Her mom said she was up and walking and able to do things on her own.

"Right now, we are in the process of gathering a team of neurologists," said Rebecca Corte. "She will go have the staples removed. She hasn’t had the staples removed. Once we get a team in place, we will know where she will go for rehab."

The Cortes said Mia, who just completed her sophomore year, is eager to resume her studies, but for now the family is focused on her recovery.

"She has a road ahead of her, but we are gathering a great team, and we have so much love and support in our community. I feel confident she is going to bounce back sooner than we think," said Rebecca Corte.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Bob and Rebecca Corte speak to FOX 5's Deidra Dukes (FOX 5)

Mia’s parents said some fraternity brothers were among those who actually helped lift the tree off of Mia, so first responders could get to her. They said they hope they’ll have the opportunity to meet those young men and thank them.