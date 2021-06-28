Police searching for ATV rider in deadly Atlanta hit-and-run

article

Atlanta police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 to help find an ATV rider who was involved in a deadly hit and run in May.

Officials say the crash happened on May 16 at 8:19 p.m. at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and St. Johns.

Arriving at the scene, officers found a female driver whose vehicle was hit by an ATV. The male driver of the ATV had fled before police arrived.

According to police, a female passenger of the ATV was critically injured in the crash and remained on the scene. The unidentified woman died from her injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are now trying to determine what caused the crash and identify the driver.

The Atlanta Police Department and Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help them with information that could identify and prosecute the driver.

If you know something that could help, please call The Atlanta Police Department Youth Squad at 404-546-4260 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

