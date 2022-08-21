Metro Atlanta woman helping families impacted by gun violence in fiancé's memory

A metro Atlanta woman is turning her grief into a mission to help families of gun violence victims.

Aaliyah Strong's fiancé was murdered when working as a security guard in February at Encore Hookah Bar and Lounge on Luckie Street.

She is launching a new organization that provides resources to families who lost someone in shootings.

"I really want to implement violence prevention in our communities, and we don’t really have a lot of resources here in Atlanta for people have been impacted by gun violence," she said

Her mission caught the attention of the White House. President Joe Biden invited her to Washington, D.C., witness the signing of the "Safer Communities Act" a few weeks ago.

Strong says she's already helped about 20 families impacted by gun violence.

"You try to find good in a tragedy, I guess, so I kind of use that to push forward, and I just want to make sure that Ty is remembered for who he was not how he was killed," she said.

