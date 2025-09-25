Metro Atlanta Weather: Slow-moving cold front bringing rain Thursday

The Brief Slow-moving cold front bringing steady rain and storms across North Georgia Thursday. Highs near 70, briefly in low 80s; scattered showers may return Friday. Drier skies expected Sunday, with highs in the low 80s into next week.



A slow-moving cold front is bringing steady rain and scattered thunderstorms across North Georgia on Thursday, with heavier downpours moving through Pickens and Dawson counties early in the morning and rain chances expected to increase around metro Atlanta by the afternoon.

What we know:

The system will keep conditions cloudy and damp, with highs holding near 70 for much of the day and only briefly reaching the low 80s. While some relief is expected overnight, scattered showers could return Friday before tapering off into the weekend. Rainfall will be welcome in drought-stricken parts of the state.

🌦️ North Georgia Forecast

🌧️ Thursday: Widespread rain and scattered storms, heaviest in Pickens and Dawson counties this morning. Highs near 70, briefly reaching low 80s.

⚡ Afternoon: Rain chances increase in metro Atlanta. Expect downpours with occasional lightning.

🌙 Overnight: Brief lull, but scattered showers may return.

🌧️ Friday: Not a washout, but lingering scattered showers and storms. Rainfall helpful for easing drought conditions.

🌥️ Saturday: Fewer showers, rain chances decreasing.

☀️ Sunday: Dry skies return. Highs steady in the low 80s.

📅 Next Week: Small chance of rain early in the week; highs stay in the low 80s.

What's next:

By Sunday, drier skies are expected to return, with highs in the low 80s likely to remain steady through next week.