Metro Atlanta Weather: Little rain, rising heat mark Atlanta’s week ahead

The Brief Metro Atlanta enters fourth week with little to no rainfall 🌾 Temps climb into upper 80s, low 90s by late week 🔥 Only slight rain chances Tuesday and over the weekend ⛈️



The leaves may be starting to change, but it's expected to be another warm week in North Georgia.

What we know:

Temperatures are expected to run warmer than average, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the week. Morning temperatures remain mild, but rising humidity will make afternoons feel hotter.

TODAY’S FORECAST

Monday's high temperature is expected to be in the mid-upper 80s with no chance of rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

For most of the metro area, skies will stay mostly sunny and dry through the week. The hottest days are expected Thursday and Friday, with highs reaching 90 and 91 degrees.

Tuesday: 🌤️ Slight chance (20%) of showers/storms ⛈️ near or south of ATL. Highs upper 80s.

Wednesday: ☀️ Dry, warm. Highs upper 80s.

Thursday: 🔥 Hottest day so far — mostly sunny, high near 90°.

Friday: ☀️🔥 Even hotter — highs around 91°. Minimal rain chance.

Weekend: 🌤️⛈️ Slim rain chances return, around 20%. Temps upper 80s–low 90s.

LITTLE TO NO RAIN

What we know:

Metro Atlanta is heading into a fourth consecutive week with little to no measurable rainfall, and conditions are beginning to show on the drought scale.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologist Joanne Feldman, the lowest level of drought, classified as "abnormally dry," has now spread across much of metro Atlanta and North Georgia. While some isolated showers are possible this week, any rain will be light and won’t make a meaningful difference.

🌾 Drought Watch: Metro Atlanta remains abnormally dry, now four weeks with little to no rain.

The only real chance of rainfall comes from a low-pressure system off the North Carolina coast. While not tropical in nature, it may toss a few showers toward northeast Georgia, with slim chances they could reach closer to Atlanta by Tuesday.

The Source Information for above story provided by FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologist Joanne Feldman.















