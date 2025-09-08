Metro Atlanta weather: Absolutely gorgeous week ahead

The Brief Weekend storms damaged parts of Cobb and Cherokee, injuring several Breezy, dry start to the week with highs in the 70s and low humidity Forecast stays dry through weekend with highs rising into the 80s



After a stormy weekend that brought damage to parts of Cobb and Cherokee counties, metro Atlanta is now settling into a stretch of calm, dry weather, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

On Sunday, storms ripped part of the roof off a Kennesaw business and caused injuries at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Officials said those hurt are expected to recover.

By Monday morning, conditions had shifted to a breezy but dry pattern, with east-northeast winds near 18 mph and gusts up to 20 mph in some areas. Temperatures dipped into the upper 50s and 60s across the region, including 59 in Athens and 67 in Atlanta.

Meteorologist Joanne Feldman said a mix of clouds and sunshine is expected throughout the day, but no rain is in the forecast. The dry trend will continue through the week as highs gradually climb from the 70s into the mid-to-upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. Low humidity will keep conditions comfortable heading into the weekend.

At a Glance Forecast

🌬️ Today: Breezy, dry, highs in the 70s

☀️ Midweek: Warmer, reaching mid-to-upper 80s

🌤️ Weekend: Dry, sunny, comfortable with low humidity

Feldman summed it up simply: "Absolutely gorgeous week ahead."