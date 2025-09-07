12-year-old girl hit by falling tree at Paulding County arts festival

The Brief The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said the girl was at the Paulding Meadows Arts and Crafts Festival shortly after bad weather passed through. A portion of one tree and limbs from another fell and hit her. The girl's mother told FOX 5 via social media that she is at Scottish Rite Hospital with skull fractures and is currently intubated.



A storm in Paulding County left a 12-year-old girl severely injured on Saturday after it caused parts of multiple trees to fall.

What we know:

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said the girl was at the Paulding Meadows Arts and Crafts Festival shortly after the bad weather passed through when a portion of one tree and limbs from another fell and hit her.

Deputies and firefighters rushed to the girl's aid, according to the sheriff’s office.

What they're saying:

A GoFundMe set up for the family identified the girl as Claudia. Family members said she's a straight-A, honor student.

The girl's mother told FOX 5 via social media that she is at Scottish Rite Hospital and has received blood transfusions. She said her daughter is responding somewhat to treatment, but not as well as doctors would like.

The mother said her daughter suffered skull fractures and is currently intubated.

What you can do:

The sheriff's office said it shared the news on its Facebook to ask for prayers for the girl. At last check, the post had more than 1,000 comments.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help the family as they navigate this tough time.