DeKalb police departments working together to ID armed robbery suspect

Police in Decatur and Brookhaven believe they may be seeking the same suspect in separate investigations. Now, the police departments are working together to find him.

The Decatur and Brookhaven police departments said in a joint announcement Tuesday investigators think a man may have committed armed robberies in both cities early on March 7.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Elizabeth Rawlins covered the investigation in Decatur on Monday.

Witnesses told investigators from both departments that the suspect was a black man with a light complexion wearing a dark-colored jacket, a face mask and armed with a silver revolver. Both departments' investigators were searching for the owner of a red Cadilac.

Decatur and Brookhaven police are searching for this man investigators said is a suspect in two armed robberies. (Photo: Decatur PD)

Decatur police said their departments' officers responded to a call of a robbery and sexual assault at a parking garage on East Trinity Place on Sunday morning.

A woman told police a man asked her to help him enter the apartment building. She told police the man then pointed a gun at her and demanded her belongings.

Police said the victim fought, sustaining a minor head injury, as the suspect attempted to sexually assault her and he fled. The suspect then drove off in a red Cadillac CTS.

The victim sustained a minor injury to her head during the fight.

Brookhaven police responded to an armed robbery call on Summit Boulevard, where a woman said a red Cadillac attempted to follow her through the gate of a parking deck.

The vehicle was stopped by the articulating barrier blocking the suspect from entering. A short time after, police said a black man wearing blue pants, a blue-over-black hoodie, blue face covering and a black The North Face jacket entered the parking deck and robbed the victim.

The suspect had a silver revolver and police said he struck the victim several times on the head with the firearm before retreating to his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Police released photos of the suspect and their vehicle.

Police in Deactur and Brookhaven said a suspect in an armed robbery drove this car. (Photo: Deactur PD)

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0636 or the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551. Tips may also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS.

