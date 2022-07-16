Metro Atlanta men arrested for child sexual exploitation in Coweta, Clayton counties

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said child pornography tips led to the arrests of three people in metro Atlanta.

The GBI said eight search warrants for people linked to online child sexual exploitation led to the arrests of 25-year-old Chase Lee Glover, 19-year-old Malik Marshay Lundy and 44-year-old Marcelo Mejia.

Glover was arrested in Coweta County, wanted for two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Two arrests were in Clayton County. Lundy was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children and Mejia was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children

Investigations related to all three suspects began with tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the GBI.

The cases are unrelated, but there could be more arrests or additional charges linked to the eight search warrant cases.

Clayton County Police Department, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement assisted in the investigations.

You can provide tips about potential cases of child exploitation by calling the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870, 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or submitting online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.