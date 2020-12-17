Metro Atlanta hospitals receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The first metro Atlanta COVID-19 hospital vaccinations are expected to take place Thursday, as the number of infections becomes more widespread across Georgia.

One hundred healthcare workers at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Conyers will be the first vaccinated at a local hospital.

Other local hospital are expected to get their vaccine shipments as early as Thursday.

The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Department was the first in the metro area to distribute the Pfizer COVID-19 vacccine, as the director and a handful of staff were vaccinated Wednesday.

Fulton County is expected to receive its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Board of Health. The vaccine is slated to arrive at FCBOH’s District Health Office located in downtown Atlanta.

As of Wednesday, confirmed and suspected infections had averaged more than 6,100 over the previous week, the first time that rolling average had exceeded 6,000. At the beginning of November, Georgia was averaging fewer than 2,000 infections a day.

“They reflect our highest case numbers ever, and are not decreasing or leveling off day to day,” the department said.

The report recorded 130 distinct outbreaks last week, up more than 10% from the week before. The top locations for case clusters remained nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, schools, workplaces and prison and jails.

“These outbreaks are occurring in settings where people are physically congregating and underscore the need for physical distancing and source control,” the department said.

About 13% of molecular PCR tests are coming back positive for the virus, the highest level since late July, and a number that indicates widespread community transmission.

Statewide, 17 hospitals on Wednesday were diverting medical or intensive care patients, or both, according to the Georgia Coordinating Center, which tracks hospital capacity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.