Metro Atlanta men named 'Grill Master Legends' after cooking 1M steaks

Two metro Atlanta LongHorn Steakhouse employees know something about firing up the grill, and they now have the titles to prove it.

Newnan's Anthony Lawrence and Woodstock's Edilio Castillo have both grilled over 1 million steaks while working at the popular restaurant chain.

That's a feat that only 25 other people in the country have ever done.

To celebrate the achievement, the company surprised both men at their restaurants with a special gold chef's coat and a $5,000 reward.

GML Anthony Lawrence at LongHorn Steakhouse in Newnan, Georgia (LongHorn Steakhouse)

Lawrence and Castillo have now been given the title of Grill Master Legend.

Both restaurants held surprise ceremonies where family and friends helped celebrate their big achievements.