Metro Atlanta facing late night severe storm risk Monday

The Brief Metro Atlanta and North Georgia face a level 2 severe storm risk late Monday night, threatening neighborhoods with damaging winds and brief spin-up tornadoes. Heavy downpours and strong straight-line winds could blow down tree limbs and spark power outages across the metropolitan area. Intense heat and high humidity will grip the region through the week, fueling a classic summer setup for late-day storms.



A line of severe storms bringing damaging winds and a risk of spin-up tornadoes is tracking toward North Georgia and metro Atlanta Monday evening.

Storm threat levels

What we know:

The National Weather Service has placed parts of North Georgia under level 1 and level 2 out of 5 severe storm risks for late Monday night. Main impacts include damaging straight-line winds, heavy downpours, and the potential for an isolated spin-up tornado. This alert covers all of North Georgia and metro Atlanta.

Storm team insights

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Laurann Robinson emphasize that while Sunday remains mostly dry, the focus must shift to incoming active weather. "We do have some storms on the map, but it's not going to be a washout," noted Robinson. The main severe storm potential will hold off until late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

Storm arrival times

Timeline:

Storms will develop in clusters before an organized line arrives later in the night.

Monday Afternoon: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and a few pop-up showers possible.

Monday Evening: The main line of strong to severe storms begins to approach the region after dark.

Tuesday Morning: Showers and storms trend south of the area, leaving behind a drier afternoon.

Behind the weather

Big picture view:

A weak atmospheric disturbance combined with high afternoon heat is driving this instability across the Southeast. The FOX 5 Storm Team attributes the storm line to a classic summer setup where extreme heat and humidity fuel late-day storm systems.

Regional weather impacts

Local perspective:

Monday's line will bring more widespread heavy downpours across the entire metro area, though total rainfall accumulations will vary by neighborhood.

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Prepare for damage

Why you should care:

Strong straight-line winds have the potential to blow down tree limbs and cause power outages. Secure any loose outdoor patio furniture and ensure your severe weather alerts are turned on before going to bed Monday night.

Seven-day outlook

By the numbers:

Here is the 7-day forecast for metro Atlanta and North Georgia:

Monday: High 89°F / Storms late

Tuesday: High 86°F / Clearing south

Wednesday: High 87°F / Mostly sunny

Thursday: High 88°F / Showers likely

Friday: High 87°F / Scattered storms

Saturday: High 90°F / Mostly sunny

Sunday: High 88°F / Isolated storms

Clearing things out

What's next:

The severe weather threat will exit early Tuesday morning as the system pushes further south. We trend much drier but remain quite humid with highs in the upper 80s for the middle of the week.