Metro Atlanta daycare measles outbreak grows to 10 confirmed cases

The Brief State health officials confirmed two new measles cases tied to a metro Atlanta daycare outbreak, driving the center's infection count to 10. Georgia health officials have identified 16 total measles cases across the state so far this year. Health officials warn that symptoms typically surface seven to 14 days following exposure to the virus.



Two additional measles cases have been confirmed in connection with a metro Atlanta daycare outbreak, pushing the total number of infections tied to the facility to 10, according to health officials.

Atlanta measles cases

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed two new measles cases linked directly to an ongoing outbreak at a metro Atlanta daycare facility. The newly recorded infections bring the total number of cases associated with the daycare to 10 and push Georgia's overall tally to 16 confirmed measles cases this year. Public health staff are actively reaching out to notify people who may have been exposed.

Initial symptoms generally emerge seven to 14 days after exposure, though the timeframe can stretch from four to 21 days. Early signs include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by a rash of tiny red spots that begins on the head before spreading across the body.

Measles vaccine guidance

What we don't know:

Health officials have not disclosed the specific name or exact location of the metro Atlanta daycare facility. It remains unknown how many total individuals were exposed during the outbreak or if any patients have required hospitalization.

What you can do:

The CDC recommends that children receive their first MMR dose between 12 and 15 months of age, with a second dose given between 4 and 6 years of age.