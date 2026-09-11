Alabama woman extradited to Florida to face child exploitation charges

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The Brief Alabama woman Stephanie Craft was extradited to Bay County on child sexual performance charges. Investigators state the Gardendale resident shared explicit child abuse material with a local subject. Authorities held Craft on a $150,000 bond following a multi-agency operation across two states.



A 33-year-old Alabama woman was extradited to Florida on Friday after investigators uncovered child sexual abuse material sent to a resident in the Florida Panhandle.

Gardendale woman extradited to Florida

What we know:

Florida investigators arrested 33-year-old Stephanie Craft of Gardendale, Alabama, on three counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child.

The Internet Crimes Against Children division of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office began tracking Craft in May after learning she sent explicit files to a local recipient.

Messages showed Craft actively seeking and distributing graphic content depicting prepubescent children, according to investigators.

Federal agents and local officers raided Craft's Gardendale home in August after gathering enough evidence for a search warrant.

Authorities took Craft into custody and booked her into the Jefferson County jail in Alabama.

Extradition officers brought Craft back to Florida, where she remains in custody at the Bay County jail on a $150,000 bond, according to records.

Ongoing child exploitation investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the person communicating with Craft in Bay County, though officials confirmed that individual was also arrested and charged. Investigators have not detailed the full scope of additional charges expected against both parties. Officials have not indicated when Craft will make her next court appearance.