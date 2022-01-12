Meriwether County investigating cyber-attack on government systems

Meriwether County officials are investigating a cyber-attack that may have delayed county services on Wednesday.

Officials announced on Facebook that they are actively responding and remediating their systems with help from the Georgia Bureau of Information, FBI, Georgia Emergency Management Agency, and more.

It is currently not known the full extent of the cyber-attack or who was behind it.

"We ask for your patience during this time and will keep the public well-informed as we continue to address this challenge," Meriwether County officials said on Facebook. "We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this attack has caused or any interruption or delay in the services provided by the County."

If you have any information that could help investigators, please contact the GBI.

