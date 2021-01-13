Mercedes-Benz Stadium opens as COVID-19 vaccine distribution center

article

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has announced a new partnership with Fulton County to serve as a distribution center for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United will run through March with a possibility of being extended as needed.

"We are very proud to partner with Fulton County Board of Health to offer Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host vaccine distribution," says AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO Steve Cannon in a statement. "This is a time for our communities to unite together and do what’s right for our citizens. Mercedes-Benz Stadium offers the opportunity to socially distance while servicing large numbers of people at once. We are honored to be a part of this solution and will do it as long as possible to serve our community."

Healthcare workers and those who live or work in a nursing home or a long-term care facility were eligible to receive vaccines in the first phase of distribution. Beginning this week, the state expanded eligibility to include first responders and those 65 years old and older.

Fulton County officials say they were "overjoyed" at the partnership with the stadium.

"Partnerships are essential to public health. These types of collaborations result in positive health outcomes as they ensure the quality and accessibility of health services to our community," said Lynn Paxton, the district health director of the Fulton County Board of Health.

Previously, Mercedes-Benz Stadium partnered with the county to act as a host site for early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff election. Over 10,000 Fulton County residents voted at the stadium.

Fulton County residents can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the county's website or call the COVID-19 hotline from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The vaccine is only available to those who qualify by appointment only.

