Gov. Kemp urges patience as Georgia ramps up vaccine efforts

Gov. Brian Kemp stressed Tuesday that Georgia still has a long way to go as the state works to vaccinate everyone against COVID-19, but they continue to work to ramp up distribution.

Healthcare workers and those who live or work in a nursing home or a long-term care facility were eligible to receive vaccines in the first phase of distribution. Beginning this week, the state expanded eligibility to include first responders and those 65 years old and older.

Many who now qualify, though, have found it difficult to get appointments. Gov. Kemp said he and other state officials have been clear that supply of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is extremely limited.

"Yes, the phone lines will be busy. Yes, the websites will certainly crash. There are simply vastly more Georgians that want the vaccine than can get it today," Gov. Kemp explained. "This is no doubt frustrating. I would prefer that we have ample supply, and we could vaccinate everyone immediately. Unfortunately, that is simply not possible, however, I am encouraged by the obvious demand for the vaccine."

According to the governor, the state has 1.3 million seniors and 536,000 healthcare workers. The federal government allocates 120,000 doses of the vaccines to Georgia per week. Of those, 40,000 immediately go to those in long-term care facilities and the 80,000 remaining can go to anyone else in Phase 1A.

Kemp said they are on track to vaccinate all of those in nursing homes by the end of the month.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, the Georgia Department of Public Health dashboard showed the state has received nearly 700,000 doses, but only administered 235,000 doses. That represents 33.7% of the state's allocation.

Gov. Kemp pointed out, though, that the state has distributed 102,000 since last week, a 97% increase. State officials also said the current data is not completely accurate because some providers, including large hospital systems, have been slow to upload their vaccination numbers to the state's tracking system.

Those numbers could prove even more important in the coming days. Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar announced Tuesday that starting in two weeks the federal government would begin allocating vaccines differently. Rather than base distribution on population information, they would instead ship vaccines to states based on how quickly they distribute them to the public.

"Obviously in two weeks that could change," said Gov. Kemp. "Quite honestly I think that probably will with the new administration."

Kemp did send a strong message to providers who he said have been reserving second doses of the vaccine rather than getting them out to those who qualify.

"Let me be clear, if you're a provider who has signed a contract with the state and are receiving vaccines, we expect you to be administering those doses quickly and as safely as possible. If this issue continues, the state will take possession of those doses and ensure that vaccinations continue. If it takes me firing up my pickup truck and doing it myself, so be it," the governor pledged.

_____

