Masked men wanted after robbing Atlanta Dollar General, shooting security guard, police say

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding two men accused of robbing a local Dollar General and shooting a guard.

The robbery happened on Nov. 4 at the store on the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Surveillance video shows the two masked men wearing black hoodies in line at the register.

(Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

According to investigators, the men robbed the clerk and then shot a security guard who tried to stop them from leaving.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and incitement in the case.

If you know anything that could help, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.