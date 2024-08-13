2 men wanted for apartment burglary in Henry County, police say

article

Henry County police are searching for two men accused of breaking into a Stockbridge apartment.

The Henry County Police Department says the burglary happened on July 26 at the Glen at Lanier Crossing apartment complex.

Investigators say the men got into the apartment by messing with the door's deadbolt lock. Authorities did not say what was taken from the home.

Police have shared surveillance footage of the two suspected burglars in the hopes that someone can identify them.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Detective T.W. Slaton at (770) 288-8339 , the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121, or send tips to (770) 220-7009.