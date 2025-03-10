'Dangerous' persons of interest wanted in violent ambush at Newton County home, deputies say

article

The Brief Newton County deputies are searching for two men wanted for questioning in a shooting at a home on Lakeside Circle. Nyshiem Smith and Trevion Campbell are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public, officials say. Both men are known to spend their time in Newton and DeKalb counties. Campbell is also often seen in Rockdale County.



Deputies in Newton County are asking the public for help finding two men wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case.

Authorities say both men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

What we know:

Investigators identified the two men as Nyshiem Smith and Trevion Campbell.

The attack occurred around 8:25 p.m. on March 4 at a residence on Lakeside Circle, according to Newton County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the two suspects ambushed a man at the home and shot him multiple times.

Courtesy of Newton County Sheriff's Office

Deputies believe the attackers were on foot, moving through several backyards in the Fairview Estates and Highgate neighborhoods before and after the shooting.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the victim's identity or his current condition.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say Smith is known to frequent Newton and DeKalb counties and often wears a mask.

Campbell is known to travel on foot and squat in abandoned home around Newton, Rockdale and DeKalb counties. He also often wears a mask.

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone with information about where Smith or Campbell could be to call 911 immediately.

Law enforcement is also asking residents with security cameras to review footage for the time around the shooting for any suspicious activity. Anyone with video evidence or information about the suspects is urged to contact Investigator Dunston at 678-625-1589 or submit footage via email at bdunston@newtonsheriffga.org.