Man ambushed in Newton County, 2 individuals sought

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 5, 2025 9:04am EST
Newton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Courtesy of Newton County Sheriff's Office

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals involved in an aggravated assault that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds in Newton County.

What we know:

The attack occurred around 8:25 p.m. on March 4 at a residence on Lakeside Circle, according to Newton County Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe the attackers were on foot, moving through several backyards in the Fairview Estates and Highgate neighborhoods before and after the shooting.

Courtesy of Newton County Sheriff's Office

What you can do:

Law enforcement is asking residents with security cameras to review footage between 7:45 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. for any suspicious activity. Anyone with video evidence or information about the suspects is urged to contact Investigator Dunston at 678-625-1589 or submit footage via email at bdunston@newtonsheriffga.org.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from the Newton County Sheriff's Office. 

