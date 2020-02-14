Men try to break into undercover Gwinnett County investigator's car

Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputies arrested three men after they say two of them tried to break into an investigator's unmarked car.

Investigators say they were already trying to serve warrants to Michael Smith, one of the three men involved in the attempted car break-in.

As luck would have it, that man walked right up to undercover investigators.

He was already out on a felony murder charge and now he's facing even more charges.

A copy of the arrest warrant indicates it was just before 4 o'clock Tuesday, February 4 on Paces Commons Drive in Duluth.

The car doors were locked, and the windows were tinted.

POLICE NAME SUSPECTS CONNECTED TO WOMAN'S BODY IN BURNED CAR

Advertisement

"Even if he had seen him, he has no way of knowing this was an undercover officer," Gwinnett County Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Volkodav said.

It was Smith and Thomas St. Patrick who pulled on the car doors.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office was already searching for Smith in an attempt to serve outstanding warrants for his arrest.

"Smith was facing serious charges for aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Those are from Gwinnett County's Police Department." Deputy Volkodav said.

That incident is separate from another tragic one he was caught up in two years ago.

The 21-year-old turned himself in back in November after being charged with felony murder in the death of his girlfriend, Adelisa Murtovic.

TWO ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO WOMAN'S DEATH, ONE AT LARGE

Firefighters found her body inside a burning car after putting out flames. At the time, Johns Creek police called the death suspicious and suspected foul play.

The third man accused in the attempted car break-in is Pharaoh Johnson.

He's facing a number of charges of his own in other counties including aggravated assault and armed robbery, among others.